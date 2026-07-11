Yui Kamiji Achieves Career Golden Slam in Women's Wheelchair Singles

Newsfrom Japan

Wimbledon, July 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Yui Kamiji shut out Diede de Groot of the Netherlands 6-0, 6-0 in the women's wheelchair singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday, earning her first Wimbledon title.

This is Kamiji's 12th Grand Slam singles title and makes her the first Japanese woman to achieve a career Grand Slam, which requires titles at all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Furthermore, Kamiji completed a career Golden Slam, which includes a Paralympic gold medal, in addition to four Grand Slam wins.

Following her victory, Kamiji told reporters that achieving a career Golden Slam had been her dream and that she still cannot believe she actually did it.

She also said that this achievement is significant to her and that she is proud of herself.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]