Japan, Others Mark 10 Years since S. China Sea Arbitration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States, the Philippines and 11 other countries have released a joint statement marking the 10th anniversary of an international tribunal's dismissal of China's territorial claims in the South China Sea.

The countries stressed that the July 12, 2016, decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague "is a significant milestone and is final, legally binding, and definitive between China and the Philippines" regarding their territorial row.

"We urge the parties to abide by the 2016 Award and resolve disputes peacefully through dialogue and other lawful mechanisms in accordance with international law," they said.

Referring to China's increasing expansionist moves in the South China Sea, the countries reiterated their "strong opposition to any destabilizing or unilateral actions including by force or coercion that threaten peace and stability in the region" and to "the use of coast guard, military, and maritime militia forces to harass, obstruct, or intimidate lawful operations."

The countries also include Australia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Romania, Slovenia, and Britain.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]