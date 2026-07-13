Japanese Jockey Yutaka Take Achieves 5,000th Career Victory

Newsfrom Japan

Hakodate, Hokkaido, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Yutaka Take, a veteran jockey at the Japan Racing Association, has scored his 5,000th career victory, including in domestic races managed by local governments and races abroad.

The 57-year-old finished first aboard Himino Etoile, a 4-year-old filly, in Sunday's seventh JRA race at the Hakodate Racecourse in the city of Hakodate, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan.

"I competed in races in various places and reached the milestone as I continued efforts, so I has a deep emotion (about this)," he said.

Of the 5,000 victories, Take, known for his sophisticated riding skills, won 4,669 races managed by the JRA, which is fully owned by the central government, 212 local government-managed races in Japan and 119 races abroad.

Take, whose late father, Kunihiko was also a jockey as well as a horse trainer, made his debut in 1987.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]