Tokito Oda Defends Wimbledon Men's Wheelchair Title

Newsfrom Japan

Wimbledon, July 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Tokito Oda successfully defended his Wimbledon men's wheelchair singles title on Sunday, beating Britain's Alfie Hewett 6-1, 6-1 in the final.

This marks Oda's 10th Grand Slam singles title and his sixth consecutive Grand Slam victory since last year's French Open.

"I'm here as the winner thanks to my team's support," Oda said. "I will try hard to achieve a calendar-year Grand Slam."

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