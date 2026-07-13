Event Held to Boost Mood for Asian Para Games in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, July 13 (Jiji Press)--With less than 100 days to go until the opening of the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan in October, an event was held in the central Japan city of Nagoya on Sunday to boost the mood for the sporting competition for people with disabilities.

The Asian Para Games' official torch, unveiled at the event hosted by the Games' organizing committee, has a uniquely Japanese design using eight pieces of boards with a Japanese sword motif, symbolizing unity and peace.

The name of the competition, also known as Aichi-Nagoya 2026, is shown in Braille on the back of the medals to be presented to athletes, and the color of the medal can be recognized by touching the dent on the side.

The sporting competition is scheduled to be held mainly in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, and other parts of the prefecture between Oct. 18 and 24.

"We will make final preparations and spread the Paralympic movement throughout Asia from Aichi and Nagoya," Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura, head of the organizing committee, said at Sunday's event.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]