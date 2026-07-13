Dangerous Humid Heat Days More Than Double Worldwide: Study

Newsfrom Japan

New York, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The average annual number of dangerous humid heat days in locations across the world more than doubled from 10 to 23 over the past 50 years, due chiefly to human-caused climate change, according to a recent analysis by U.S. research institute Climate Central.

In Japan, the number of dangerous humid heat days, characterized by high temperatures and humidity that increase the risk of health issues such as heatstroke, climbed from 17 to 40 per year.

In the analysis, the institute defines dangerous humid heat days as days when the daily maximum wet-bulb temperature, which reflects both temperature and humidity, reaches 25 degrees Celsius or higher. This is equivalent to a temperature of 25 degrees with 100 pct humidity.

The same condition can also occur when the temperature is 35 degrees and the humidity stands at 44 pct because higher temperatures require lower humidity to produce the same wet-bulb temperature.

The study compared the annual average number of such days recorded in the 1970s with that in the 10-year period through 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]