Rising Interest Rates Increase Scholarship Burdens in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Rising interest rates are leading to higher interest rates on loan-type scholarships for university students in Japan.

Higher rates on such scholarships may cause some people's repayment balances to increase by more than 1 million yen. This would come at the same time as inflation and tuition increases, prompting concerns about impacts on future plans such as marriage and savings.

In fiscal 2024, which ended in March last year, 51.1 pct of Japanese university students attending day classes received loan-type scholarships from the Japan Student Services Organization, or JASSO, and companies, according to the organization. The share rose from about 20 pct in the late 1990s, standing at around 50 pct since fiscal 2010.

A 32-year-old company worker in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, 10 years ago started repaying a 2.5-million-yen scholarship she received from JASSO during her student days. Her remaining balance stands at 1.5 million yen.

She has used measures to reduce and delay payments as she has an unstable income, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing her to change jobs from her previous employer in the tourism industry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]