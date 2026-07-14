Fujifilm's Utsurundesu Film Camera Celebrates 40th Birthday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Fujifilm Corp.'s Utsurundesu single-use film camera, sold as QuickSnap outside Japan, celebrated its 40th birthday this month, enjoying a recent resurgence in popularity.

A younger generation of users has bought into its analog photo-taking experience, including rolling the scroll wheel, peering into the viewfinder and pressing the shutter button.

The first Utsurundesu model was released on July 1, 1986. It was developed through outside-the-box thinking: simply sticking a lens onto a roll of film. At a time when cameras were expensive, difficult to carry and tricky to use, the Utsurundesu camera embodied a concept of "enabling anyone to take photos easily, anytime and anywhere," according to the Japanese company.

Rigorous cost-cutting efforts helped keep the product's price at 1,380 yen, and later models were introduced at prices below 1,000 yen. Over time, Utsurundesu evolved to feature models with built-in flash and plastic bodies, replacing the original paper bodies.

Reminiscing about her high school days, a woman in her 50s said that the Utsurundesu camera "was a staple for school trips."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]