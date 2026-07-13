Japan Enacts Bill to Establish Disaster Management Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s parliament Monday passed into law a bill to establish a disaster management agency, which will act as the government’s command center for disaster reduction measures and responses.

The bill was approved by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet. It had cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in May.

The agency, expected to start operating as early as November, will be remade from the existing disaster management division at the Cabinet Office with bigger financial resources and personnel.

It will handle preparations in normal times, responses to actual disasters, and restoration and reconstruction.

Headed by the prime minister and having its own minister, the agency is set to be an organization directly under the cabinet.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]