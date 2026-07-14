Decision Not to Indict Anti-NHK Group Head Found Inappropriate

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, July 14 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese inquest panel has decided that public prosecutors' decision not to indict Takashi Tachibana, head of a political group criticizing Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, over his alleged intimidation of a local assembly member in 2024 was inappropriate.

The prosecution inquest panel in Kobe, the capital of Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, made the decision June 24.

The Kobe District Public Prosecutors Office will reinvestigate the matter and make a decision again on whether to indict Tachibana, 58.

Meanwhile, the inquest panel endorsed the prosecutors' failure to indict Tachibana over his suspected defamation and forcible obstruction of business against Hyogo prefectural assembly member Kenichi Okutani.

The prosecutors office last December decided not to indict Tachibana over those allegations, leading Okutani to request a review by the inquest panel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]