Japan Govt Concerned about U.S.-Iran Exchange of Attacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is becoming more cautious about the Middle East situation, following U.S.-Iran retaliatory strikes.

If the situation in the region deteriorates, negotiations under a U.S.-Iran memorandum aimed at ending the conflict may be affected. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said on Monday that the government is "concerned about the continued military tension between the United States and Iran."

"What matters is the early de-escalation of the situation, the continuation of talks and the prompt realization of a final agreement," he added.

Kihara also said that the government plans to continue its diplomatic efforts, including collaboration with the international community.

Regarding recent retaliatory attacks, an official close to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that "the situation is unpredictable."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]