Japan, Vietnam Affirm Closer Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and Vietnamese defense ministers affirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral security cooperation on Monday in support of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi met with his Vietnamese counterpart, Phan Van Giang, at Japan's Defense Ministry in Tokyo. They discussed issues including regional affairs and ways to advance defense equipment and technology cooperation.

"Cooperation between the Japanese and Vietnamese defense authorities is becoming increasingly important amid a challenging global security environment," Koizumi said.

Giang told Koizumi that Vietnam would work to further develop defense ties befitting the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations, citing the summit talks between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Vietnamese counterpart, Le Minh Hung, in May.

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