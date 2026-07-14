Azerbaijan President Hints at Defense Sector Cooperation with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Shusha, Azerbaijan, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has suggested that the country can work with Japan in the defense industry, among other sectors.

"I think that we can cooperate in quite a broad range of issues--energy, technology and potentially...the defense industry," he said at a press conference during a forum meeting in the southwestern Azerbaijan city of Shusha on Monday.

The two countries, which are developing their defense industries, "can exchange experience and maybe create some joint manufacturing," Aliyev added.

The number of joint projects between Azerbaijan and Japan has declined compared with five to six years ago, according to Aliyev.

Citing the construction of large-scale power plants by Japanese companies in Azerbaijan in the past, Aliyev expressed hope that Japanese investment in his country will increase again.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]