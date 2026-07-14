Kids on After-School Care Waiting Lists Down for 2 Yrs in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of children on waiting lists for “gakudo hoiku” after-school care facilities in Japan fell for the second straight year, preliminary data showed Tuesday.

As of May 1, 14,713 children were on the lists, down by 1,617 from the final figure a year before, according to the data from the Children and Families Agency.

The number of children registered as gakudo hoiku users rose by 31,392 to 1,602,037, hitting a record high.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of children on waiting lists at 2,550, followed by Saitama at 1,370 and Hyogo at 1,341. Meanwhile, Fukui Prefecture had no such children.

The agency disclosed for the first time the number of children on waiting lists for similar facilities local governments set up on their own initiative, saying that the tally reached 3,030.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]