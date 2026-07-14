Man Held for Allegedly Planning Indiscriminate Killing in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Toyama, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Police have arrested a 53-year-old man in the central Japan prefecture of Toyama for allegedly planning indiscriminate killing in Tokyo and preparing a knife for the potential rampage.

The suspect, Katsumi Mori, who is unemployed and from the city of Namerikawa in the prefecture, broadly admitted the allegations against him, according to the Toyama prefectural police department.

He told the police, “I wanted to die as I’m struggling to make a living amid inflation, and I thought I would be shot to death or get a death sentence if I carry out indiscriminate killing in Tokyo,” investigative sources said.

Mori allegedly booked a bus for Tokyo and put a knife in his backpack Saturday, planning to kill many unspecified people in the Japanese capital.

The police started investigations after receiving information Saturday that a man in Toyama is plotting to kill many unspecified people. Mori emerged as a suspect within the day and was arrested at his home Sunday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]