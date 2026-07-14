Japan Closely Watching U.S. Campaign against ICC

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan is closely watching with concern the U.S. government's plan to urge signatories to the International Criminal Court to withdraw from the ICC, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Tuesday.

Japan has "consistently supported the ICC" from the standpoint of promoting the eradication of serious crimes and upholding the rule of law, Kihara said at a press conference.

The comments came after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday announced that the U.S. government would urge ICC member states to withdraw from the court, saying that the ICC is threatening U.S. sovereignty.

Japan's Tomoko Akane currently serves as president of the ICC.

In January, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with Akane at the prime minister's office in Tokyo and affirmed cooperation in ensuring the rule of law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]