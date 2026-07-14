Careless Smoker Accused of Causing 2025 Osaka Fatal Fire

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police sent papers to prosecutors on Tuesday accusing a smoker of causing a fire that killed two firefighters in the western city of Osaka in August last year.

The Osaka prefectural police department suspects that the fire started near the first floor of a building in Osaka's Dotonbori entertainment district due to the 35-year-old man's careless handling of a lit cigarette.

The police called for prosecutors to indict the man on charges of gross negligence resulting in an accidental fire.

The man allegedly dumped a lit cigarette into a ditch strewn with plastic bottles and bags at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 last year, igniting them and allowing the fire to spread into two buildings through an outdoor unit.

The fire spread to the upper floors of the buildings through several exterior advertising signs and burned a total of 105 square meters, according to a report released in January by an investigation committee of the Osaka Municipal Fire Department.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]