Summer Heat, Heavy Rain Causing Festival Schedule Changes in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Organizers are changing schedules for summer festivals and fireworks displays in Japan, hoping to protect people from the intense summer heat and heavy rain.

The Sagajoka Sakaenokuni Matsuri festival in the southwestern city of Saga was brought forward by over two months in 2025 from the usual early August date, after 14 people were treated for heatstroke in the 2024 event.

This year's festival, which was the 55th of its kind, was held on May 23-24, with no visitors reporting heatstroke.

Vendors and security guards said that the event being held earlier in the year greatly eased the strain on their bodies.

The number of visitors to this year's festival was the second highest on record, with about 278,000 people. "We believe that this was affected by the more comfortable temperatures," an official of the organizer said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]