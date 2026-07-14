Record 7,120 People Accused over Cannabis in Japan in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The number of people accused of cannabis-related offenses such as use and possession in Japan in 2025 totaled a record 7,120, the health ministry said Tuesday.

"We will take thorough measures to prevent the spread of (cannabis) abuse by raising awareness and strengthening crackdowns," health minister Kenichiro Ueno said at a press conference.

The previous record was 6,703, set in 2023.

Of the 2025 total, 3,772 people were in their 20s and 1,379 were aged under 20.

Police and drug control departments across the country are actively cracking down on cannabis-related offenses. A total of 730 people were accused of cannabis use last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]