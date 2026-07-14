Renovated "Pirate Ship" in Hakone to Go into Operation Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Hakone, Kanagawa Pref., July 14 (Jiji Press)--Odakyu Hakone Co.'s Royal II "pirate ship" sightseeing boat with a renovated first-class cabin will go into operation on Lake Ashi in the popular tourist town of Hakone in eastern Japan on Saturday.

The company expects to receive at least 2 million visitors a year following the Royal II's first renovation since its launch in 2013. It operates three pirate ship-themed sightseeing vessels on the lake, located in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

The renovated first-class cabin features characteristics of an 18th-century French warship, with the furniture and decoration in white and deep red. The cabin interior was unveiled to media organizations on Tuesday.

A one-way ticket for the boat costs 1,700 yen. Passengers need to pay an additional 800 yen to access the first-class cabin.

An Odakyu Hakone official expressed hope that all visitors to Hakone will enjoy excellent rides aboard the ship.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]