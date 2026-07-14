Japan's Proposal on Bluefin Tuna Quotas Fails to Be Adopted

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, July 14 (Jiji Press)--A series of international conferences to discuss the management of Pacific bluefin tuna stocks ended in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki on Tuesday without adopting Japan's proposal to expand the catch quota for large fish, due to Mexico's opposition.

Japan proposed raising the catch quota for Pacific bluefin tuna weighing 30 kilograms or more in the western and central Pacific from the current 11,869 tons to 14,836 tons for 2027 and beyond, while reducing the quota for smaller fish from 5,125 tons to 4,823 tons.

On the final day of the conferences, Mexico suddenly called for increasing the quota in the eastern Pacific and opposed a draft agreement based on Japan's proposal.

Japan now aims to hold talks on the quotas in the eastern and western Pacific by the time when the Inter-American Tropical Tuna Commission, which includes Mexico and the United States and oversees the eastern Pacific, holds an annual meeting in late August.

However, tough negotiations are expected, and no agreements may be reached. In this case, the current quotas would be maintained.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]