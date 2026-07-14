JR East Announces Design of New Inspection Shinkansen Train

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, on Tuesday announced the nickname and design of a successor to its East-i inspection train for Shinkansen bullet train lines, set to be introduced in fiscal 2029.

The new train, nicknamed Soar, will inspect the tracks and other facilities while running at a maximum speed of 320 kilometers per hour, the same as that for trains on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line.

East-i could reach a maximum speed of only 275 kph, presenting safety challenges.

“It is safer because inspections can be performed in the same (speed) conditions as commercial operations,” JR East President Yoichi Kise said at a press conference.

The seven-car E927 series train will be white and have red and green lines on its sides. Further details of the train will be finalized around autumn this year. The letter O in Soar, which resembles the number 0, expresses the company’s wish for zero accidents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]