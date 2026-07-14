Jiji Press, AZERTAC Sign Article Exchange Agreement

Newsfrom Japan

Shusha, Azerbaijan, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese news agency Jiji Press Ltd. signed an agreement on Tuesday with the Azerbaijan State News Agency, or AZERTAC, to cooperate in the exchange of English-language news content.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Shusha, southwestern Azerbaijan.

Yoshiki Kishida, executive director for international affairs at Jiji Press, said Azerbaijan plays a geopolitically important role as “a crossroads” between Europe and Asia. He expressed confidence that the two media organizations’ partnership will “serve as a bridge between Japan and Azerbaijan and contribute to the further development of the friendly relations between our two countries.”

Vugar Aliyev, chairman of AZERTAC’s board, expressed concern that “nowadays, it’s a very difficult time for media segments” amid the rise of social media. He stressed the need for media organizations to work together and pursue fair reporting to address challenges such as fake news.

Azerbaijan gained independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and has achieved significant economic growth in recent years, supported by its abundant energy resources. Crude oil and natural gas extracted from the Caspian Sea are transported to Europe via pipelines, establishing Azerbaijan as a vital hub in the global energy supply chain. Highlighting this strategic importance, Japan turned to Azerbaijan for crude oil imports in May as a way to bypass the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]