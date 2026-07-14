CRA, CDP, Komeito Eye Labor-Centered Platform for Merger

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The Centrist Reform Alliance, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, and Komeito are considering including their emphasis on workers in the mission statement and basic policy of a party that would integrate them, informed sources said Tuesday.

This move aims to facilitate merger talks among the three opposition parties by showing consideration for industrial unions that support the CDP, according to the sources.

The three parties have set up a panel to discuss a party structure after the possible merger, as well as potential challenges in elections and policies.

Some industrial unions are cautious about the three parties' merger. The parties have presented these unions with a labor-centered draft of the mission statement and basic policy.

The draft calls for a society where no one is left behind and promises to realize a society where everyone is rewarded through fair working conditions and sustainable wage growth.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]