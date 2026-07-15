Event Biz Ex-Exec Found Guilty over Tokyo Games Bid-Rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court Wednesday found a former executive of an event business guilty of violating the antimonopoly law by rigging bids linked to the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics held in 2021.

Tokyo District Court sentenced the 66-year-old former executive, Masahiko Fujino, to one year and eight months in prison, suspended for three years. It also imposed a fine of 250 million yen on the company, Fuji Creative Corp., as demanded by prosecutors. The defense had pleaded not guilty.

Presiding Judge Shoji Miyata said that Fujino's decision to participate in the bid-rigging was made for the company's benefit but that it was "an easy choice."

Fujino "cannot escape criticism," Miyata also said.

But the judge decided to suspend the sentence, given that the defendant had to consider the wishes of the organizing committee and the industry leader involved.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]