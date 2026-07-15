Japan Enacts Bill to Bolster Sewerage Facility Maintenance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted a bill Wednesday to promote measures for ensuring proper maintenance and management of sewerage facilities in response to the 2025 sinkhole incident in the city of Yashio in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

The bill to revise the sewerage law was approved at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, following its passage in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in May.

The revised law obliges sewerage operators to disclose the status of facility maintenance and management to encourage them to step up measures to address aging sewerage facilities.

It clearly states that the central government will stipulate diagnostic criteria for judging the soundness of sewer pipes. In addition to strengthening inspection standards stipulated by government and ministerial ordinances, it obliges sewerage operators to disclose information such as diagnostic results to local residents.

An item related to the structure of sewage facilities was also added to the law, requiring operators to make the structure easy to carry out inspections, repair work and emergency measures. Specifically, the revised law is expected to increase the number of pipes to two in places where damage would have a significant social impact.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]