Japan Team Finds Why Bone Tumors Develop in Young People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese team has unraveled the mystery of why cancerous bone tumors near the knees tend to develop among adolescents, through its research into mice.

Usually, a good balance is maintained between a function to promote cell proliferation and another to prevent cancer within osteoblasts, which help produce bone tissue. The team of researchers from the University of Tokyo and other institutions found that osteosarcoma occurs when this balance is disrupted.

About 200 people develop osteosarcoma every year in Japan, and many of them are aged between 10 and 19. In many cases, the bone tumor occurs in the thigh or shin bones near the knees.

But it was unclear why such tumors tend to concentrate in specific areas and develop especially among those going through puberty.

Led by Yasuhiro Yamada, professor at the national university, the research team analyzed immature osteoblasts at the ends of long bones near the knees in growing mice.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]