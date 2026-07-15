G7 Urges End to Attacks on Civilians in Sudan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies have urged the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan and other parties to immediately cease drone attacks and atrocities that endanger civilians.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the ministers urged all parties, including the Sudanese Armed Forces, "to abide by their obligations under the rules of international humanitarian law and international human rights law" and to "engage in direct negotiations in good faith."

The ministers also called on the U.N. Security Council to extend the arms embargo currently imposed on Darfur to all of Sudan.

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