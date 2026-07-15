Man Gets 16 Years for Fatal Stabbing of Livestreamer in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court sentenced a man to 16 years in prison Wednesday for fatally stabbing a 22-year-old woman while she was livestreaming on a Tokyo street last year.

In a lay-judge trial, the court found Kenichi Takano, 44, guilty of murder and other crimes linked to the fatal stabbing of Airi Sato in the Takadanobaba district in Shinjuku Ward on March 11, 2025.

According to the ruling, Takano repeatedly stabbed Sato in the face and chest with a knife, killing her.

Prosecutors had demanded a 20-year prison term.

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