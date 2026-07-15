Glitch at Food Maker Disrupts Restaurants, Retailers in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--System failures at frozen food maker Nichirei Corp., caused by unauthorized access, have disrupted the operations of restaurant businesses and retailers in many parts of Japan.

Nichirei said on Monday that it had been hit by unauthorized access, causing system failures affecting the group's inbound and outbound operations at refrigerated warehouses as well as frozen food shipments. It is uncertain when the systems will be restored.

Subsidiary Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. has some 5,000 client companies.

Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan Ltd., which contracts out to Nichirei Logistics Group the transportation of food materials, including chicken meat, said by Wednesday that it may temporarily close outlets, shorten business hours and suspend sales of some products, depending on each outlet's stocks. Mobile ordering and food delivery services have been halted.

Sushi restaurant chain Kura Sushi Inc. said on Wednesday that the transportation of some sushi toppings has been delayed or halted. Dozens of outlets in the Kansai western region face a possible disruption of supplies of bonito and pufferfish.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]