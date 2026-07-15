Face Recognition Gates Introduced at Ikebukuro Station

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Hitachi Ltd. and Tobu Railway Co. on Wednesday introduced a facial recognition system at ticket gates at Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo's Toshima Ward.

Passengers can pass through the ticket gates hands-free if they register their facial data and commuter pass information in advance.

The companies hope to encourage other railway operators to adopt the system, which can be installed by simply adding cameras and other equipment to existing ticket gates.

The system was jointly developed in cooperation with three ticket gate manufacturers, including Toshiba Corp., and Panasonic Connect. Co.

This is the first time that the system has been installed at a major terminal station in Tokyo. For now, the facial recognition service is available only at a section between Kami-Itabashi Station and Ikebukuro Station on the Tobu Tojo Line.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]