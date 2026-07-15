Japan Revises AI Policy Guidelines to Bolster Cybersecurity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has revised its guidelines for artificial intelligence-related policies, calling for constantly strengthening measures against cyberattacks in light of serious risks posed by cutting-edge AI models.

The original AI policy guidelines were compiled only last December. The revision comes amid rapid technological innovation, including the launch of U.S. startup Anthropic's Claude Mythos.

The revised guidelines, adopted at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, note the growing threat of cyberattacks against the backdrop of advancing AI capabilities, and call for collaborating with foreign government agencies and AI development companies to significantly strengthen the capabilities of Japan's AI Safety Institute.

The guidelines also highlight the need to avoid excessive reliance on specific countries or companies for AI, and express the government's intention to develop domestic AI that addresses challenges facing Japan.

Additionally, the guidelines emphasize the significance of vertical AI, which specializes in specific areas, and physical AI, which controls robots, and include plans to promote efforts to review operations under the assumption of AI.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]