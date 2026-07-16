Japan Defense Min. Koizumi Mulling Visit to India in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi plans to visit India in mid-August for talks with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, it has been learned.

They are expected to discuss cooperation regarding defense equipment, including the export to India from Japan of the Unicorn communication antenna system for use on ships, officials of the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

This will be Koizumi's first visit to India since he took office last October.

The defense chiefs will also discuss expanding joint exercises between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Indian military, following an agreement to deepen strategic cooperation reached at a recent Japan-India summit.

In addition, Koizumi and Singh are likely to exchange views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, including activities by China.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]