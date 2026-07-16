Japan Considering Stockpiling Naphtha Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering reviving naphtha stockpiling amid concerns over supply disruptions stemming from the Middle East tensions.

Naphtha was once subject to mandatory stockpiling like oil. This practice was scrapped in 1993 at the request of the petrochemical industry, which cited heavy costs.

Requests for the revival of naphtha stockpiling have come from various quarters, but there are problems such as how to store the highly volatile substance and who should bear the storage costs.

Naphtha is a raw material for plastic products and paints. Japan procures 40 pct of its naphtha through imports from the Middle East. Domestically produced naphtha also accounts for about 40 pct, but much of it is made from crude oil from the region.

The housing and construction industries have been hit by shortages of paints and solvents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]