Nvidia CEO Thanks Sega for Help during Past Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Jensen Huang, CEO of U.S. technology giant Nvidia Corp., has thanked major Japanese game company Sega Corp. for its support during his company's financial difficulties in the 1990s.

Without Sega's financial aid, "Nvidia would be out of business today," Huang said at a fan event held in Tokyo's Akihabara district on Wednesday to commemorate the historic relationship between the two companies.

The event was also attended by former Sega President Shoichiro Irimajiri, who decided to back Nvidia when the U.S. company was in a financial crisis in its early days. "He was very generous in doing so," Huang said of Irimajiri.

In the second half of the 1990s, Nvidia took on a project to develop graphics processing units for Sega's games.

Nvidia's efforts ended in failure. But Irimajiri decided on financial assistance of about 5 million dollars to Nvidia, recognizing its technological prowess and growth potential.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]