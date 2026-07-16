Japan Panel Agrees to Introduce New Benefit Program in FY 2029

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's suprapartisan National Council on Social Security at a working-level meeting Thursday agreed to introduce a new benefit program for low- and middle-income earners in fiscal 2029.

The council, however, postponed a decision on a proposed consumption tax cut for food products, eyed as a stopgap measure until the benefit program is introduced, due to the ruling and opposition parties remaining at odds over the matter.

In talks with reporters after the meeting, Itsunori Onodera, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Research Commission on the Tax System, who heads the working-level talks, said, "We've reached an agreement to adjust the wording (concerning the program) and report to the full council."

Under the program, aimed at increasing take-home pay of middle- and low-income workers and promoting employment, the amount of benefits will vary according to the levels of income.

The specific amounts of benefits and income limits will be decided within the scope of available permanent financial resources and based on comparisons of the ratio of tax and social security premium burdens to income with other countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]