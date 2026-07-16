Japan Prefectural Heads Start Annual Meeting in Tottori

Newsfrom Japan

Tottori, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Prefectural governors from across Japan started a two-day annual meeting in the western city of Tottori on Thursday, planning to work out a set of proposals to the central government.

The proposals will cover issues surrounding regional communities, economies and medical systems, heavily affected by rapid depopulation. Governors are also expected to discuss tax revenue gaps between Tokyo and other prefectures.

At the start of the meeting, Nagano Governor Shuichi Abe, president of the National Governors’ Association, said that problems are piling up, such as inflation, an unstable world situation and climate change.

“At this historic turning point, we will unite and drive Japan from the front line,” Abe also said.

A draft of the proposals includes measures to deal with a decrease in births, create sustainable communities and better reflect the opinions of young people and women in specific policies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]