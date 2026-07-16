Japan's Pro Baseball Rallies Support for Quake-Hit Venezuela

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 16 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of Japanese professional baseball teams and players are launching fundraising campaigns to support people affected by last month's major earthquakes in Venezuela.

The Orix Buffaloes, whose roster includes Venezuelan pitchers Anderson Espinoza and Andres Machado, promptly launched a fundraising campaign.

Before games, Espinoza and Machado themselves stood at the stadium concourse to seek donations from fans.

Just days after the devastating twin quakes struck the South American country on June 24, Espinoza took the mound on June 27 while worrying about his homeland.

The Buffaloes began collecting donations at their home games starting the same day. Earlier, Espinoza had sent relief supplies to the affected areas through an acquaintance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]