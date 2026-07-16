Japan Retrial System Revision Bill to Be Enacted Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--A bill to revamp Japan's retrial system was approved by a House of Councillors committee on Thursday, setting the stage for its enactment on Friday.

The Judicial Affairs Committee of the Upper House approved by a majority vote the bill to revise the retrial system for the first time since the criminal procedure law was established in 1948.

The bill will be put to a vote by the full Upper House on Friday. It cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, last month.

The bill would prohibit prosecutors in principle from appealing court orders to initiate retrials, in hopes to provide swift relief to victims of wrongful convictions. Such appeals will be allowed only in exceptional cases where there are sufficient grounds.

The bill would also newly enable courts to order prosecutors to submit evidence. Still, such orders will be limited to cases deemed appropriate based on relevance and necessity. Lists of evidence held by prosecutors will not be disclosed to those seeking retrials.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]