Japan, Greece Agree to Cooperate on Maritime Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The top diplomats of Japan and Greece agreed Thursday to strengthen their countries' cooperation on maritime security in order to ensure freedom of navigation and the safety of maritime transportation.

During their meeting in Tokyo, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told his Greek counterpart, Georgios Gerapetritis, that Japan wants to work more closely with Greece to advance the Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative.

Gerapetritis said that Japan's efforts are important in promoting values such as the rule of law.

The two ministers also exchanged opinions on the situation in the Middle East and shared the view that restoring free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible is crucial.

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