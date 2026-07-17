Japan Enacts National Flag Vandalism Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, enacted a bill Friday to criminalize acts of damaging the Japanese national flag, despite concerns that it could infringe on freedom of thought and expression guaranteed by the Constitution.

At a plenary meeting, the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, approved the bill by a majority vote, with support from the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party, as well as the Democratic Party for the People and Sanseito on the opposition side. The bill had passed the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, on June 30.

The new law will be promulgated soon and will come into effect 20 days after its promulgation.

Under the law, anyone who publicly damages the national flag "in a manner that causes people to feel extremely uncomfortable or disgusted" could face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 200,000 yen.

Whether an act is punishable will be determined through a comprehensive assessment of the objective circumstances, including the outward form of the act and the surrounding situation, regardless of the offender's intention or purpose. Punishable acts include livestreaming the damaging of the national flag.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]