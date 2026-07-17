Japan Enacts Retrial System Revision Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Friday enacted a bill to revise the retrial system for the first time since the Code of Criminal Procedure was established in 1948.

The bill to amend the code was approved by a majority vote in a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber. It cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last month.

The revised code will prohibit prosecutors from appealing court orders to initiate retrials in principle. However, such appeals will be allowed in exceptional cases where there are sufficient grounds.

The revision has a new provision allowing courts to order prosecutors to submit evidence, but such orders will be limited to cases deemed appropriate based on relevance and necessity.

Also included are provisions banning disclosed evidence from being provided to third parties for purposes not related to retrial proceedings and stipulating punishment for such acts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]