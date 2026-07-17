Japanese Prefectures Oppose Transferring Authority to Major Cities

Newsfrom Japan

Tottori, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Prefectural governors from across Japan on Friday expressed opposition to a proposal that their authority be transferred to ordinance-designated major cities on the second day Friday of their two-day annual meeting in Tottori, a city in western Japan.

The transfer could erode prefectural finances and undermine administrative services, the governors said.

Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai expressed concern that the transfer will weaken prefectures' ability to govern by making major cities independent of them, saying it goes against the times when administrative services need to be broad-based amid depopulation.

The Japan Designated Cities Mayors Association, a group of mayors of ordinance-designated major cities, calls for the transfer of authority from prefectural governments to eliminate overlaps in administrative functions. The Local Government System Research Council, which advises the prime minister, is now discussing the proposal.

On Thursday, the governors asked the central government to designate areas with declining populations as special zones where officials will be allowed to promote deregulations to maintain residents' livelihoods.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]