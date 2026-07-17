Diet Session End Pushed Off to July 25

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--The House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, on Friday approved an eight-day extension of the current session until July 25.

During the extension, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Japan Innovation Party coalition aims to enact a JIP-championed bill to establish a secondary capital in the country, after Friday's passage of a bill to revise the Imperial House Law, the ruling bloc's top priority.

This is the first time a Diet session has been extended since November 2024. Opposition parties including the Centrist Reform Alliance opposed the eight-day extension.

The ruling bloc hopes to enact the secondary capital bill by July 24. Although Team Mirai is also expected to support the bill, the ruling bloc and the opposition party are still two seats short of a majority in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet.

If the bill fails in the Upper House, the ruling bloc plans to enact it using its two-thirds majority in the Lower House.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]