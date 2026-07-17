U.S. Jury Rules Kioxia Violated Viasat's Patent Claims

Newsfrom Japan

New York/Silicon Valley, July 16 (Jiji Press)--A jury at a U.S. federal district court in Texas on Thursday ruled that companies under Japanese semiconductor memory maker Kioxia Holdings Corp. violated patent claims by U.S. satellite communications company Viasat Inc.

The jury awarded 229 million dollars in damages to Viasat.

In the lawsuit, filed in November 2021, Viasat sought damages from Kioxia's side, claiming that the group made and sold in the United States memory products that used Viasat's patented technology that corrects data errors while curbing power consumption.

In a statement issued Friday after the ruling, Kioxia said Viasat's claims and the verdict were utterly unacceptable, adding that it will pursue "all legal avenues available," including an appeal, to correct what it believes to be an erroneous judgment.

The verdict will not affect its ability to provide products and services, Kioxia said, adding that it is examining the impact of the ruling on its business outlook.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]