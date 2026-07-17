Ex-Top Imperial Family Aide Calls for Prompt Efforts on Succession

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Shingo Haketa, the 84-year-old former grand steward of the Imperial Household Agency, has called for prompt efforts to ensure a stable succession to the throne.

Haketa, who served in the position from 2005 to 2012, made the remark in an interview before the Diet passed a bill revising the Imperial House Law on Friday.

Haketa acknowledged that the bill "prepared a system for married female Imperial Family members to remain in the institution and support it at a time when Prince Hisahito is the only young male member of the Imperial Family."

However, he added that the Imperial succession crisis has not been resolved. "If Prince Hisahito marries but does not have a son, someone from the paternal line of former Imperial Family branches would succeed to the throne, but even in that case, problems would remain regarding the stability of Imperial succession and public understanding," he explained.

"Therefore, discussions should begin as soon as possible to find the best solution that can gain public understanding," Haketa stressed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]