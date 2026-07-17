Nichirei to Fully Resume Operations as Early as Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese frozen food maker Nichirei Corp. said Friday that it is preparing to fully resume operations as early as next week following a cyberattack earlier this week.

The company on Friday partially restarted operations at refrigerated warehouses and food factories, by accepting limited orders from client companies.

Nichirei said on Monday that it had been hit by unauthorized access that caused systems failures. To protect personal information, the company shut off all access to its systems, resulting in disruptions to loading and unloading at refrigerated warehouses and the shipping of frozen foods, affecting many client companies.

School lunch menus across the country were also affected.

In Akita, a city in northeastern Japan, 40 elementary and junior high schools changed the main dish of their school meals from hamburger steak to steamed chicken on Thursday and Friday, according to the city's board of education.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]