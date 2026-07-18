Turkish Man Dies in Police Custody in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 17 (Jiji Press)--A 48-year-old Turkish man in police custody in Tokyo has died after complaining of stomach pain but being deemed not to need hospitalization, it was learned Friday.

A judicial autopsy determined that the man died of peritonitis caused by a duodenal perforation. The Metropolitan Police Department explained that no violence against the man has been confirmed, but is investigating whether there were problems with the police response.

According to MPD sources, the Turkish man was arrested on suspicion of failing to carry his passport when he was involved in a traffic accident in the city of Hachioji, Tokyo, on June 25.

While in detention at the MPD's Takao station, the man vomited in the toilet on June 29 and complained of stomach pain and constipation the following day. He was then given stock medications.

On July 1, the Turkish man again complained of stomach pain, and a contract doctor examined him using ultrasound and X-rays. The doctor suspected acute appendicitis and instructed the police station to treat the man with medication, dietary measures and hydration.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]