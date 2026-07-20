Brother of KyoAni Arson Victim Creates Letter Writing Set

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--A brother of a woman who was among the victims of the arson attack on Kyoto Animation Co. seven years ago has created a letter writing set out of his regret that he was unable to say thank you to his loved one.

Isamu Watanabe, 47, produced the letter writing set at his own expense last year under the "Thank You Letter Project" and is distributing it for free as he does not want anybody else to have a feeling of regret like his.

The set includes an envelope with the size similar to a postcard alongside a message of his regret that "I wanted to express my gratitude more. I wanted to be with you more. But I can't do that any more."

The arson on the Japanese animation powerhouse's No. 1 studio in the western city of Kyoto on July 18, 2019, killed a total of 36 people inside the building, including Watanabe's younger sister, Mikiko, then 35, and injured 32 others. Shinji Aoba, the 48-year-old defendant in the attack on Kyoto Animation, better known as KyoAni, has been sentenced to death.

"Sometimes, we can't say 'thank you' (to people around us) because they are too close to us," Watanabe said. "But it's not natural for people with close relations to be always with us," he continued, calling on people to express their gratitude to those who are close to you, including family members, friends and work colleagues.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]