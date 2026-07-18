ICC Pres. Akane Stresses Importance of Independence

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, July 17 (Jiji Press)--International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane from Japan emphasized the importance of the ICC's independence Friday, likely with the U.S. government's campaign against the international organization in mind.

"International courts must always remain independent and free from political influence and coercion," Akane said in a statement released on the International Criminal Justice Day.

"Yet in recent years, international law has come under increasing pressure, through both direct attacks and a weakening of the commitment to uphold it," she said.

"Even in the most challenging times, the ICC will remain steadfast in its mission: to bring justice to the victims of the most serious crimes of concern to the international community," she added.

She also said that the pursuit of justice is "a shared responsibility."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]